Indore: Nursing Students Await Appointment In Med College, Dean Says No Vacancy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 115 nursing students of Government Nursing College approached Dean of MGM Medical College with the complaint of not getting posting even after six months of completing the course. Irate by the same, the students have also lodged a complaint to the health minister and requested him to intervene in the matter. The agitating students said that they were admitted to the course in 2018-19.

As many as 115 girl students were given admission to the four-year B.Sc Nursing contractual (bonded) course to the Government Nursing College. ‘Our training period was completed in 2022-23 and our exam result has also been declared. As per rules, a contract was taken at the time of admission, in which after completion of training, appointment to the post of nursing officer will be provided. But, none of us have been given appointment even after six to eight months.

We have also discussed with the Dean of MGM Medical College, but he claimed of not having any vacancy. The students said that they are knocking doors of officials from a long time with the demand of their appointment, but to no avail. ‘Most of the students had come from other cities and studying here, hence their families also expected employment after studies.We are only left with assurance of appointments at the earliest. Now, they are saying that no post is vacant. If the post was not vacant then why was the contract made,’ the students alleged.

We had nine vacant posts, appointments done

We had nine vacant posts and appointments have been done. Apart from this, there are posts for disabled and ex-servicemen quota. We have sent their list to Bhopal, so that they can be appointed in other medical colleges.

- Dr. Sanjay Dixit Dean,

MGM Medical College