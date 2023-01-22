Indore: NRIs to invest in schools they studied

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The NRIs of the city have taken a special initiative to contribute towards betterment of education in the city by investing in schools in which they had studied and make them into ‘model’ schools.

The NRIs visited a few schools along with MP Shankar Lalwani. NRI Prameet Makode and DK Aggarwal were also present

The NRIs resolved that they would provide all modern facilities at the schools which include Madhav Vidyapeeth, Ahilya Nagar School and Dayanand Saraswati School.

These schools will have all the modern facilities for overall development of the students, and they will also have sessions on Vedic maths, English, meditation and yoga. The classrooms will have smart boards and students would be given laptops. Health screening of students would also be done.