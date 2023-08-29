Indore: Now, Pay Property Tax, Water Cess Via POS Machines Too

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Further simplifying its tax payments process, Indore Municipal Corporation has now introduced POS facility also.

Now the people can pay their property tax, water cess and garbage utility charges through POS machines.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav introduced the facility with himself paying his property tax with using POS machine on Monday.

“In the series of innovations being done in the corporation, we have started using POS machine for accepting IMC taxes in digital mode,” he said.

He said that POS machines have been provided to all the bill collectors of the revenue department in order to collect the property tax from the taxpayers.

Receipt will be made available immediately.

The mayor has appealed to residents of Indore to pay their pending tax dues in digital mode to give a boost to the demand of becoming Digital city.