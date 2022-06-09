Indore: Now, no more FASTag at the MR-10 toll plaza

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Now, no more FASTag at the MR-10 toll plaza. Payment will now be taken manually as it used to be taken earlier before FASTag. A decision was taken at the IDA meeting by senior IDA officials on Wednesday. A meeting held of the IDA officials regarding the increasing number of complaints about amounts getting deducted due to FASTag of vehicles of the city.

Taking this important decision, the Indore Development Authority cancelled the permission to collect toll tax by FASTag at the toll plaza located on MR10 Road.

IDA CEO RP Ahirwar said that, in this regard, complaints were also being received from the general public for the past several days that their money was getting deducted even though their vehicle had an Indore RTO registration number.

“The authorities concerned have been directed to do toll tax collection according to the situation before June 4, 2020,” said Ahirwar. He added that, now, toll tax would be collected only manually.

Officials of the IDA said that Indore vehicles would not be charged any toll tax, but heavy vehicles or vehicles from out of town would be taxed accordingly.