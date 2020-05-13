Indore: Now, fever clinics at civic zones

With an aim to reach every person in the city suffering from fever, Health Department has chalked out a plan with Indore Municipal Corporation for starting ‘Fever Clinics’ at all municipal zones.

A team of doctors and paramedical staff will be available on these zones who will provide treatment to the patients for fever and also take their samples for testing COVID-19.

According to Additional Chief Medical and Health Officer and Civil Surgeon Dr Santosh Verma, “We will soon start fever clinics at the municipal zones. A team constituted with a dentist, a physician and paramedical staff will be available there. People can come to them and give their samples if they have fever or any other symptoms of COVID 19.”

Dr Verma said that Fever Clinics will solve the purpose of targeted sampling and also help to those fear in coming to hospitals.

“We will provide medicines and treatment to the patients and if we find that the person needs institutional admission, he will be sent to yellow hospital on being suspected and to red hospital on being confirmed of COVID-19,” he said.

Department had also arranged screening facility for the passengers of the flight which came from Kuwait to city airport.

Patients coming from new areas

Patients coming from new areas have become a reason of concern for the officials as the deadly disease has been spreading its tentacles across the city. Moreover, cases from already declared hotspot have also become a concern as number of positive patients was found in Khajrana and North Toda as well.

“As we have increased sampling, the number of patients will also increase as we want to reach every patients having symptoms or not. People should follow physical distancing and lockdown to remain safe from the disease,” Dr Verma added.