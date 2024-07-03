Indore: Now, Early Screening For Virus Induced Alzheimer’s Now Possible

The research team. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore getting a patent on kit for screening Alzheimer’s for a period of 20 years since July 2021, early phase detection of Epstein-Barr virus induced disease has become possible now. This finding will serve for screening of the population that may develop or be targeted through virus-induced Alzheimer’s. The institute is now working on the commercialisation of this kit which will cater for emerging healthcare needs.

The current work is led by Dr Hem Chandra Jha, Associate Professor at Department of Biosciences and Biomedical Engineering in IIT Indore and authors include Deeksha Tiwari and Annu Rani.

‘The kit uses primer-based detection of viral counterpart as well as specific viral peptide induced antibody-based assays for screening. Presently, there are no screening methods available for these complex neurological disorders,’ Jha said.

Further, since this disease progresses slowly, the treatment becomes difficult and not completely curable once it becomes expressive. Hence, screening or identifying virus-mediated disease at early stages would be highly beneficial for patients as well as improve strategy to treat Alzheimer’s. This project is funded by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).