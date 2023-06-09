Indore: Non-CUET Courses' Registration  Deadline Extended

DAVV Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has extended the last date for registering online for admission in non-CUET courses by its teaching departments for the second time.

The new deadline is June 15 now. Initially, the last date for registering for admission was June 3 but the university had received around 1,000 applications against 2,900 seats in non-CUET courses so it extended the deadline to June 10.

Two days before the last date for applying for admission in non-CUET courses, the university extended it for the second time in a week as the number of registrations is not even half the number of vacant seats.

The university has signalled to further extend the last date for registering for non-CUET courses, which include PG, UG, diploma and certificate programmes.