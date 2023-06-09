 Indore: Non-CUET Courses' Registration  Deadline Extended
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Non-CUET Courses' Registration  Deadline Extended

Indore: Non-CUET Courses' Registration  Deadline Extended

The new deadline is June 15 now.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
article-image
DAVV Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has extended the last date for registering online for admission in non-CUET courses by its teaching departments for the second time. 

The new deadline is June 15 now. Initially, the last date for registering for admission was June 3 but the university had received around 1,000 applications against 2,900 seats in non-CUET courses so it extended the deadline to June 10. 

Read Also
Indore: CBSE Regional Conference Will Be Held In Indore On June 13
article-image

Two days before the last date for applying for admission in non-CUET courses, the university extended it for the second time in a week as the number of registrations is not even half the number of vacant seats.

The university has signalled to further extend the last date for registering for non-CUET courses, which include PG, UG, diploma and certificate programmes.

Read Also
MP: IIT-Indore jumps to 14th spot, IIM-Indore slips a notch; Check NIRF rankings here
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Logistic Park To Be Set Up In Pithampur For Rs 900 Cr

Indore: Logistic Park To Be Set Up In Pithampur For Rs 900 Cr

Indore: 21-Year-Old Mechanical Engineer Takes 'Sanyas' Against His Parents' Will

Indore: 21-Year-Old Mechanical Engineer Takes 'Sanyas' Against His Parents' Will

Indore: Govt Dental College Eyes Top 10 Rank In Country

Indore: Govt Dental College Eyes Top 10 Rank In Country

Indore: Non-CUET Courses' Registration  Deadline Extended

Indore: Non-CUET Courses' Registration  Deadline Extended

Indore: Girl Booked For Stabbing Brother

Indore: Girl Booked For Stabbing Brother