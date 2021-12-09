Indore: No returnee found COVID positive yet

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The number of foreign returnees to be traced by the health department for testing has been increased to over 550. Fortunately, the health department has traced and collected samples of over 350 people and reports of over 280 people are found negative for Covid-19 and sample reports of the rest of the passengers is pending.

According to health department officials, they have received a list of over 550 passengers who returned from various countries, including many ‘at risk’ ones out of whom samples of over 350 passengers have been taken.

“We’ve received the sample reports of over 280 passengers and, fortunately, none of them has tested positive for Cover-19 so far,’ chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya said. He added that they would send samples for genome sequencing to the NCDC, New Delhi, if any of the samples of genome sequencing is found positive.

The CMHO added that they were sending samples of almost all positive patients for genome sequencing. “Genome sequencing takes time, but we’ve decided to intensify testing again and will increase daily samplings to 8,000-9,000 samples,” he added.

Thursday, December 09, 2021, 11:12 AM IST