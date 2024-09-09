Indore: No Age Limit To Learn; Says Rajya Sabha Member Sudha Murty

Enthusiastic fans gather on stage to capture a memorable moment with author Sudha Murty | Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): ‘There is no age limit to learn, in a lifespan a person can learn anything at any time’, Rajya Sabha Member Sudha Murty said while addressing the programme organised by Ficci Flo Indore on Sunday at Daly College Auditorium.

‘Joining the Parliament at the age of 74, I am exploring the other side of the table. Learning new things needs patience, hard work and maintaining consistency’, she added. While discussing her passion for writing, Murty said, ‘It all began during my school days when my mother used to forcefully ask me to write a few lines about my weekend, threatening to cancel dinner for the day.

She forced me to write for a year as eventually I began enjoying it on my own. That’s where the urge of writing began but I began writing after an age. I wrote all my novels and books in Kannad which is my mother tongue till the age of 50, after that I began to write in English. I wrote 46 books in a span of 44 years.’

On balancing work and parenting, she said, ‘A mother can spend time with a child till 14 years of age, after that the children decide about their preferences on their own. Therefore, a mother should adjust time on weekends while working outside, try to have a meal with children, learn new things and teach them about the culture and traditions and specially the mother tongue as it plays an important role in life.’

The audience was captivated throughout the 2.5-hour session, listening intently to Murty's inspiring insights | Pintu Namdev

Praising the beauty of India, particularly Madhya Pradesh, she said, ‘India has a lot to give, we just need a vision to see’, places in Madhya Pradesh like Sanchi Stupa, Mandavgarh, Vidisha have their own beauty, people don’t need to go out for anything. Citing an example of an old Parliament building of India that was also built taking reference by Chausath Yogini Temple in Mitaoli, Madhya Pradesh.

She also gave advice to couples, emphasising the importance of balance in relationships: ‘When one partner is angry, the other should remain calm. This helps maintain a healthy and long-lasting relationship.’

FICCI Flo members pose with Sudha Murty, capturing a memorable moment from the event | Pintu Namdev

Murty’s simplicity shone through as she interacted with children in the audience too. When children asked if they could call her ‘Aaji,’ which means grandmother in Kannada, she warmly replied, ‘I am Aaji to all the kids.’

She encouraged mothers to teach their children their native language, as well as Hindi and advised aspiring writers to develop a habit of reading and writing. The audience was thrilled to ask her questions and take pictures with her. With grace and generosity, she took time to respond to as many people as possible, even allowing selfies.