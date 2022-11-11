Indore: Night temp drops 3°C in 24 hours, fluctuations to continue for 2 days

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The frequent fluctuations in weather conditions will continue to affect the city’s weather for the next couple of days due to the effect of the western disturbance in the Himalayan region. The same phenomenon has been causing rainfall in many districts in the northern parts of the state and causing cloudy weather in the city.

Meanwhile, frequent changes in the wind pattern are also taking place and affecting the city’s temperature as the night temperature dropped by 3 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours. Regional Meteorological Department officials said incursion of moisture was taking place mainly at night and causing formation of moderate clouds, as well. However, there was no chance of rainfall, although the temperature will continue to fluctuate,” the Met officials said.

They added that the night temperature would remain the same for the next three days and then drop further. However, another western disturbance will take place in the Himalayan region from November 14.

Meanwhile, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 30.7 degrees Celsius, which was normal, while the minimum temperature was 17.2 degrees Celsius, which was 2 degrees Celsius above normal. The minimum temperature on Tuesday night was recorded at 20.1 degrees Celsius.