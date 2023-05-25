Indore : NHAI suggests 3 options for new Ring Road of city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has suggested three options for the construction of the proposed new Ring Road of the city. The length of the three suggested ring roads are 139 km, 145 km and 161 km. The cost is estimated to be around Rs 6,000 cr.

These options will now be sent to the state government which will send one option to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

City officials and public representatives held a meeting at Residency on Tuesday night regarding the new Ring Road. During this meeting, the officers of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), informed the participants about the proposals. NHAI project director Sumesh Banzal informed about the length of the proposed roads and their costs.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, collector Ilayaraja T, IDA president Jaipal Singh Chawda, MLA Ramesh Mendola etc were present in the meeting. After the meeting, the collector Ilayaraja informed that it has been agreed that the proposals should be sent to the state government for formal approval. NHAI officers have been given guidelines in this regard.

NHAI officials say that the state government has already agreed to give 25% land free of cost for the new Ring Road of the city. Whichever option the state government will choose for the new Ring Road, along with the proposal of giving free land, will be sent to the central government after necessary approvals.