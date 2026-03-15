Indore News: Vehicles Caught Transporting Illegal Timber In Alot | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Alot administration on Saturday seized a truck and a tractor-trolley loaded with wood during a late-night operation led by SDM Rachna Sharma.

According to officials, the action was taken near Kubereshwar Dham on Nageshwar Road following a tip-off about the illegal transport of timber in the area.

A revenue department team, led by the Naib Tehsildar, was on night patrol when they intercepted the suspicious vehicles carrying a large quantity of wood.

During the inspection, the drivers failed to produce any valid documents or permission related to the transportation of the timber. The wood was being transported illegally, prompting immediate action by the administration.

After receiving information about the incident, SDM Rachna Sharma reached the spot and personally supervised the operation.

She directed officials to prepare a panchnama on the spot and warned that strict action would be taken against those violating government regulations.

Both vehicles were seized and handed over to Alot police station for further legal proceedings. Police began investigating the case to determine the source of the timber and the intended destination of the consignment.