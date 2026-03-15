Indore News: 30-Year-Old Contractor Dies After Motorcycle Skids | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A contractor died after his motorcycle skidded in the Banganga police station area of Indore on Saturday.

According to the Banganga police, the deceased has been identified as Poonamchand (30), son of Mohan Sahu and a resident of Ramnagar. He worked in the construction business and had gone to his work site in the Narwal area.

According to the family, while returning from Narwal, his motorcycle skidded near the Munibaba Ashram, causing him to fall onto the road. Passersby noticed him and used his mobile phone to inform his family.

When his family members arrived at the scene, they found the contractor in an unconscious state. No visible external injuries appeared to be severe.

Returned Home After Consulting a Doctor

His family members took him to a nearby doctor. After a check-up, he returned home and went to sleep. Late in the evening, his condition suddenly worsened.

Subsequently, his family members rushed him to MY Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Poonamchand is survived by his father, Mohan Sahu, and a younger brother. His father also works in the construction business.

According to reports, Poonamchand had married approximately seven years ago. He had been involved in a prolonged marital dispute with his wife, which ultimately led to their divorce just two months ago.

He has a daughter who has been living with her mother since the divorce. The Banganga police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated an investigation into the incident.