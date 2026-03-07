Indore News: Two Youths Die After Falling Into Gorge At Tincha Falls Near Mhow; Probe Underway | FP Photo

Mhow/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two young men were found dead at a popular tourist spot Tincha Falls in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, officials said on Saturday.

It is said that they died after falling into a deep gorge at Tincha Falls near Mhow in the wee hours of Saturday.

The incident occurred when they allegedly lost balance while sitting near the edge of the gorge and drinking alcohol.

According to Simrol police, the incident was reported by Abhinav Pathak (31), a resident of Scheme No. 114, Vijay Nagar in Indore.

FP Photo

Pathak told police that he runs an SS-1 RO chilled water plant in the Dewas Naka area.

He said that on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, he had gone to Tincha Falls with two acquaintances.

Around 3 - 4 am, the three were sitting near the edge of the gorge and drinking when two of them suddenly slipped and fell into the deep valley.

The deceased have been identified as Ashok (35), son of Shankarlal, a resident of Ralayata village under Gautampura police station area in Indore district, and Sumit, a resident of Rajiv Awas Vihar in Indore.

FP Photo

Ashok was a trader at the Depalpur Mandi, while Sumit worked at the informant’s water plant.

Both men died on the spot after falling into the gorge. Police reached the spot after receiving information.

With the help of local villagers and a crane, the two youths were pulled out of the gorge, but by then they had already died.

Police prepared a panchnama and sent both bodies for post-mortem examination.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the accident occurred when the men lost their balance while sitting near the edge of the gorge and drinking alcohol.

Further investigation is underway.