 Indore News: Three Minors Detained For Stabbing Youth To Death On Holi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Three Minors Detained For Stabbing Youth To Death On Holi

Indore News: Three Minors Detained For Stabbing Youth To Death On Holi

Three minors were detained for allegedly stabbing Aditya Jamre, a Barwani resident working in the city, to death in Bhanwarkuan during Holi celebrations. The incident occurred after the youth was sprayed with colour, leading to an argument. Aditya was critically injured and later declared dead at a hospital. Police are searching for one accomplice still at large.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 06, 2026, 09:01 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Three Minors Detained For Stabbing Youth To Death On Holi | File Pic (Representational Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three minors were detained in connection with the murder of a youth over applying colour on the day of Holi in the Bhanwarkuan area, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Aditya Jamre, a resident of Shivparwati Nagar in the Palda area. He hailed from Barwani district and worked at a company in the city.

On Wednesday, people were celebrating Holi using colours. When Aditya was standing outside his rented house, a minor and his two other minor friends passed by and allegedly applied colour on him. This led to an argument between them.

After a few minutes, the trio left the spot but returned shortly with a knife. During the altercation, one of them allegedly stabbed Aditya twice, leaving him critically injured.

Read Also
MP News: Judge’s Wife Found Dead In Train Washroom In Ratlam; Silent Heart Attack Suspected
article-image

Aditya was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police detained all the three minors, while a search is under way for one of their accomplices.

Follow us on