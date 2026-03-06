Indore News: Three Minors Detained For Stabbing Youth To Death On Holi | File Pic (Representational Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three minors were detained in connection with the murder of a youth over applying colour on the day of Holi in the Bhanwarkuan area, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Aditya Jamre, a resident of Shivparwati Nagar in the Palda area. He hailed from Barwani district and worked at a company in the city.

On Wednesday, people were celebrating Holi using colours. When Aditya was standing outside his rented house, a minor and his two other minor friends passed by and allegedly applied colour on him. This led to an argument between them.

After a few minutes, the trio left the spot but returned shortly with a knife. During the altercation, one of them allegedly stabbed Aditya twice, leaving him critically injured.

Aditya was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police detained all the three minors, while a search is under way for one of their accomplices.