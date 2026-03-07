Indore News: Over? ₹1.28 Crore Returned To Online Fraud Victims In Two Months | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch has returned over ?1.28 crore to victims of online fraud in the city within two months. Thousands of bank accounts used by online scammers were also closed.

Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya said around 2,000 online fraud complaints were received in February. In many cases, the amount stolen by scammers was returned to the victims, while investigation is underway in other complaints.

Dandotiya said that after freezing thousands of bank accounts used in cybercrime, police also recovered about 150 hacked social media accounts and blocked over 180 fake social media accounts.

In January, the fraud investigation cell of the city crime branch returned over ?36.46 lakh to complainants, while over ?91.95 lakh was returned in February.

The complaints received include fraud related to online investment, redeeming reward points, updating KYC, increasing credit limits, and scams in which conmen posed as officials from dating and matrimonial sites.

Officials urged citizens to use the police commissionerate s Safe Clicks AI Agentic Solution chatbot. People can also visit the website https://safeclicks.in to access awareness programmes run by the police.