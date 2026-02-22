 Indore News: Two Held For Illegal Withdrawal Of ₹4.80 Lakh
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 12:49 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Two Held For Illegal Withdrawal Of ₹4.80 Lakh | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Central Kotwali police staff arrested two persons who allegedly stole a cheque from a shop and withdrew Rs 4.80 lakh from the owner’s bank account.

The complainant, Navin Rajpal, a shop owner in Shastri Market, stated that on November 24, he received a message showing that Rs 4.80 lakh had been transferred from his account.

On contacting the bank, he found that the amount was withdrawn using a stolen cheque by forging the amount and signature. The money was transferred to an account in a private bank.

During investigation, police traced the money trail and identified Sunil Kumar Mishra as the account holder who received the amount. On questioning, he allegedly confessed that he committed the crime along with his friend Piyush.

The accused revealed that they had gained the trust of the shop owner and secretly stole the cheque from the shop drawer, later using it to commit the financial fraud.

Both accused have been arrested and police said they are being questioned about their possible involvement in other similar cases.

