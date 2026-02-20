Indore News: City Artist Makes Miniature Painting On Amla; Receives Recognition From Two Separate Record Organisations |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty-two-year-old Sakshi Raotole from Indore set two international world records by creating miniature paintings on an amla (gooseberry) seed. She completed both achievements within a short span of time and received recognition from two separate record organisations.

On the occasion of Holi, she decided to depict Laddu Gopal in a miniature format. She painted a 13 mm portrait on an amla seed and finished it in 15 minutes. The work was later included in the Worldwide Book of World Records.

She then created eight separate 7 mm portraits of Bal Krishna within one hour. In Hindu belief, Krishna is the eighth child of Vasudeva and Devaki, and the eighth incarnation of Vishnu. These eight miniature works were recognised by the International Book of Records.

Raotole is a first-year Fine Arts student. However, her path to art was not direct.

She said, I started painting in Class 1. Despite this early interest, she completed a Bachelor s degree in Commerce. She later applied for a PGDM programme but said she was scammed during the process. That period was very confusing for me, she stated.

During those years, she studied Vastu Shastra and worked as a make-up artist. I tried different fields because I was not sure what I should continue with, she said. She added that it took time for her to recognise that painting remained her strongest interest. In the end, I heard my calling again and returned to painting, she explained.

Raotole said her parents supported her decisions. My parents supported my ambition to become an artist, she said. Her father, Ajay Kumar Raotole, is a businessman, and her mother, Divya Raotole, is a homemaker.

She stated that returning to painting after several changes in direction required patience. The record attempts were the result of years of practice ra ther than a sudden decision, Raotole said.