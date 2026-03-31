Indore News: Transgenders Extort Money In Name Of 'Shagun', Beat Woman After Family Refuses To Pay ₹50K; Two Incidents Reported In Lasudia Area

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city of Indore is seeing a rise in complaints related to transgenders allegedly extorting money from families in the garb of 'shagun'. The accused would curse the family members and show obscene gestures in case there demands are not fulfilled.

Recently, two such incidents have come to light in the Lasudia area, where families have accused them of barging into homes, overdemanding money in the name of ceremonies like-- wedding and child birth, and behaving in an inappropriate manner, if refused.

They are beating women, pulling hair when questioned. Some even complained of them throwing idols of God from the house.

A resident from Mahalakshmi Nagar Dr. Ashish Chauhan complained to police, that on the morning of March 23, a group of eunuchs entered his brother’s house when only women were present.

According to the complaint, the group demanded ₹50,000 as shagun. The family alleged that the group misbehaved and made obscene gestures inside the house. After the family informed police through Dial-100, officers reached the spot.

The complainant claimed that even in the presence of police personnel, the group was given ₹80,000. He also said that CCTV footage and phone recordings of the incident are available. A complaint has been submitted through the CM Helpline and to the Lasudia police station.

Another incident

In another similar incident, Ashish Dubey, a resident of Tulsi Nagar. He alleged that around six to seven transgenders entered his house without permission and demanded ₹51,000.

When the family said they could give a smaller amount, the group allegedly misbehaved, threatened them and damaged household items.

The victim claimed that when the family opposed them, his mother was beaten and her hair was pulled.

He also alleged that idols of Hindu gods kept in the house were thrown away.

Neighbours gathered after hearing the noise, after which the situation was controlled.

Notably, a day before these complaints, a meeting was held at the Lasudia police station regarding complaints about the behaviour of transgenders. During the meeting, a collective apology was reportedly taken over the Tulsi Nagar incident.

Police officials said complaints have been received and the matter is being investigated. Further action will be taken based on the findings.