MP News: Husband Held For Wife’s Murder Within Hours In Aalirajpur | FP Photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bakhatgarh police arrested a man within 24 hours for allegedly murdering his wife in Mathwad village of Aalirajpur district following a domestic dispute over money given to their son. The arrest was confirmed by SP Raghuvansh Singh on Monday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred on March 28 around 7 pm, when the victim, identified as Raylibai (45), was sitting outside her house with her daughters. Her husband, Khumania, reportedly returned home in an inebriated state, leading to an argument after she objected to his drinking.

Police said the dispute intensified as the accused was upset over Rs 50,000 he had saved for house construction, which his wife had reportedly given to their son to purchase a motorcycle.

In a fit of anger, Khumania allegedly attacked Raylibai with a wooden cot plank, striking her on the head and chest, resulting in her death on the spot.

Acting on a complaint filed by the victim’s daughter, Bakhatgarh police registered a murder case and launched a search operation. The accused was arrested from a forest area near Sakarja Road on Sunday.