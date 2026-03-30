Indore News: IMC Acts On Negligence; 3 Removed, One Suspended | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking strict action against negligence in revenue recovery work, the Indore Municipal Corporation has terminated the services of three muster recovery assistants and suspended one employee for prolonged absence and dereliction of duty.

According to officials, Dinesh Chauhan, posted in Zone 9, Ward 26, had been absent from duty for the past 20 days without prior notice. Similarly, Tarun Tomar, also a muster recovery assistant, was found negligent in performing revenue recovery duties. Both were removed from service and struck off the attendance register.

In a separate case, Abhishek Sarwan, deployed in Zone 1, Ward 10, had been continuously absent from his workplace since Feb 9. His services were also terminated due to unauthorised absence.

Meanwhile, in the water tax department, permanent employee Nilesh Pal, who was engaged in water revenue recovery, has been suspended. Officials said he had been absent from duty since January 2024. Despite repeated notices from the department, he failed to provide any explanation.