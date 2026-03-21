Indore News: Tickets Sold Out For Punjabi Pop Star Karan Aujla's Concert To Be Held Tonight; Massive Stage Set Up, Over 300 Security Personnel Deployed

Indore News: City All Set For Karan Aujla's Concert At C21 Ground |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is all set for a big day for music lovers on Saturday as Punjabi pop star Karan Aujla is going to perform live in the city as part of his 11-city musical tour - P-Pop Culture.

Aujla arrived in Indore late Friday night, and his concert will take place at C21 Ground on Saturday evening. This will be his first live performance in the city.

A massive 120-foot stage has been set up for the event. Aujla will make his entry using a hydraulic platform, while LED screens and advanced lighting effects will make the show visually spectacular.

Tickets sold out!

Tickets were in high demand, ranging from ₹10k to ₹6.5 lakh. Most of them were sold out.

VIP tickets were priced at ₹15k,

Gold Circle at ₹11k and

Silver Lounge at ₹10k.

A special technical team from Mumbai has been brought in for sound and lighting, and Aujla will conduct sound checks and rehearsals a few hours before the show.

A temporary luxury room with hotel-like facilities has been arranged for him backstage.

The electrifying concert will last about two hours and will feature 22 professional dancers on stage, with a short interval.

Audience will be given LED wristbands that will be in sync with the music, lighting up the entire ground.

The singer also dropped a video as soon as he landed in Indore. In the video, his fan could be seen cheering for him enthusiastically.

2 entry gates, 4 exit gates

Strong security arrangements have been made for the concert, with over 300 security personnel and CCTV surveillance. The venue has 2 entry gates and 4 exit gates to manage the crowd efficiently.

For the convenience of the audience, a food zone and rest area have been set up. The food court offers snacks like pizza, burgers, sandwiches, rolls, Punjabi snacks, cold drinks and coffee.

The arrival of Karan Aujla has created excitement among the Punjabi music fans in Indore, who are now enthusiastically waiting for the evening concert.