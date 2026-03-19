Indore News: City Sets Record With 249 Shows Of Dhurandhar 2 In A Single Day | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city of Indore is set to witness a cinematic milestone as a record 249 shows of Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be screened across theatres on Thursday, following paid previews held on Wednesday.

The highest number of shows — 25 each — will be screened at C21 Mall (INOX) and Treasure Island Mall (PVR), reflecting the film’s massive demand among moviegoers. Meanwhile, INOX at Phoenix Citadel Mall will host 23 shows in a single day.

A day before its official release, the film was screened through paid previews in theatres on Wednesday, though several shows were delayed.

Audiences who had booked tickets for the 4.45 pm show had to wait for nearly an hour for the screening to begin. Cinema association sources said the delay affected multiple theatres across the city. Some theatres in other cities also cancelled or delayed shows due to technical and distribution-related issues.

Despite the inconvenience, strong anticipation for the film kept audiences patient. Viewers waited inside theatres for nearly an hour without creating any ruckus, reflecting their keen interest in the film.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film features Ranveer Singh in the lead role as Indian spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The makers have released the sequel as a pan-India project in multiple languages, adding to its widespread appeal.

Cinema operators are working to streamline screenings as demand continues to rise. The response in Indore reflects the film’s popularity, with audiences prioritising the viewing experience despite the delays.