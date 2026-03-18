Indore News: Man Arrested With Stolen Goods Worth ₹8.5 Lakh, Receiver Also Held | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Dhar district was arrested in connection with a theft in the Vijay Nagar area, police said on Tuesday. Stolen items worth around Rs 8.5 lakh were seized from him.

According to the police, the case came to light after a theft was reported on March 4, when gold and silver jewellery was stolen from a house in the Vijay Nagar area.

During the investigation, police examined more than 250 CCTV cameras and identified a suspect. Based on technical analysis and inputs from informants, the police arrested Varis Khan, a resident of Dharampuri in Dhar district.

During questioning, Khan allegedly admitted to committing thefts in multiple districts of Madhya Pradesh. He told police that he used to sell stolen jewellery to a goldsmith, who allegedly melted the items.

The police recovered about 50 grams of melted gold from the goldsmith, identified as Omkar, in the same area. A motorcycle purchased using stolen money was also seized.

Police said the suspect used to commit thefts alone to avoid detection. He avoided using mobile phones or personal vehicles during the crimes and travelled to other districts using public transport to target locked houses.

He also frequently changed his residence and used multiple SIM cards to conceal his identity.

Police are investigating the case to establish links with other theft cases