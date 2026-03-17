Indore News: BRTS Corridor Space Being Used To Construct Elevated Corridor | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Public Works Department (PWD) has accelerated the dismantling of the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor as it prepares to begin work on the proposed elevated corridor from Chhoti Khajrani to beyond Navlakha.

As part of the initial phase, officials are restricting vehicle movement near the Palasia area at night to ensure a safe working space for labourers.

Authorities have already erected a temporary sheet wall along nearly half of the 6km stretch, and officials expect the work to finish soon. Recently, the municipal corporation removed the grills of the old BRTS corridor along this stretch. Workers have installed iron pipes to support the structure that will close the construction zone.

At present, the department is conducting soil testing and preparing the site for preliminary construction work.

The department has already awarded the contract for the elevated corridor project, and the contractor has set up its operational plant in Indore.

Once construction begins, authorities will completely close the central portion of the corridor to traffic. They have already installed boards informing motorists about the closure.

Meanwhile, old lollipop signboards that were earlier installed along the BRTS corridor from Industry House Square to LIG Square lie scattered in the area as scrap.