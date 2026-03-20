Indore News: Minor Cinegoers Throng ‘A’ Cert Durandhar | FP Photos

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dhurandhar--The Revenge has triggered a massive wave across Madhya Pradesh, with theatres scheduling an unprecedented 1,007 shows over the upcoming weekend, most of them nearing houseful through advance bookings.

Indore led the surge with 530 screenings, followed by Bhopal with 276, Jabalpur with 126 and Gwalior with 105 shows. Theatres began screenings as early as 7.45 am and are running them till late night, with most reporting full occupancy.

The scale of response underscores the film’s popularity, with audiences thronging theatres despite long queues and extended waiting times. Cinema operators have expanded show schedules to meet the demand, creating a near-continuous exhibition cycle across cities.

However, amid the craze, concerns have emerged over the entry of minors into A-rated screenings. Despite certification norms, schoolchildren were seen attending shows in multiple cities without proper age verification.

A ground report by The Free Press found that while some theatres, including INOX, verified IDs and restricted underage viewers, several others failed to enforce norms. Theatres such as Mangal Multiplex, Rajhans Cinemas, PVR Treasure Island Mall and Cine Square in Indore allegedly allowed minors to enter without proper checks.

As Dhurandhar continues its box office run, the response highlights both its popularity and the need for stricter enforcement of viewing guidelines across theatres in the state.

Highest ticket price pegged at? ₹1,100 at INOX, Phoenix Citadel