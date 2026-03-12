Indore News: Three Kids Drown As Mum Throws Them Into Well In MP’s Khargone District, Investigation Underway

AI Generated Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three young children died after their mother allegedly threw them into a well in a shocking incident in the Sanawad police station area of Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday morning. Police have started an investigation to find out the reason behind the incident.

According to police, the woman, identified as Nani Bai, allegedly threw her two sons, Karan (4) and Arjun (2.5), into a well located in a field between Malgaon and Bhomwada villages. She then reportedly jumped into the well with her 15-day-old baby. However, she managed to pull herself out of the well with the help of a rope present at the spot, while all three children drowned.

Soon after coming out of the well, the woman informed villagers about the incident. She also told her husband, Kalu Singh, who was working in nearby wheat fields at the time. On receiving the information, villagers alerted the police.

Police teams reached the spot and began an investigation. The bodies of the children were recovered from the well and further legal procedures were initiated.

Khargone Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma said the incident took place in a small village located between Malgaon and Bhomwada within the Sanawad police station limits. He said the police are trying to understand what led the woman to take such a drastic step.

During questioning, the woman’s husband told the police that there had been no dispute between him and his wife. He said he had gone to work in the wheat fields with around 20 labourers when the incident happened. The family was temporarily staying near the field while working in Malgaon.

Police have registered a case and are recording statements from nearby residents and labourers who were present in the area. Officials said all possible angles are being examined, including the woman’s mental and emotional condition at the time of the incident.

Read Also Indore News: Two Killed After Truck Crashes Into Parked Vehicle In Indore

The exact reason behind the tragic act is yet to be determined. Police said further action will be taken after the investigation and statements from witnesses are completed.