Indore News: Two Killed After Truck Crashes Into Parked Vehicle In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two people died in a late-night road accident on Wednesday in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore.

The accident took place on Bicholi Hapsi bridge in the Kanadia police station area of Indore.

According to police, an Eicher vehicle loaded with bananas was travelling from Rau towards Dewas when it rammed into a truck parked on the roadside near the bridge. The impact of the collision was very strong.

At the time of the accident, a JCB machine was placed on the truck. Due to the heavy collision, the front portion of the Eicher vehicle was completely damaged and both the driver and cleaner got trapped inside the cabin.

The victims were identified as Ramesh alias Rajesh, son of Phoolchand Goyal, a resident of Barwani, who was driving the vehicle, and Raju alias Rajesh, a cleaner from Bodhwada in Dhar district. Both died on the spot.

After receiving information, Kanadia police reached the spot. As the vehicle was badly stuck, rescuers faced difficulty in pulling out the bodies.

A rescue operation continued for a long time and three JCB machines and a crane were used to remove the bodies.

Police said the accident may have happened because the driver could not see the truck and JCB parked on the road in the darkness.

Both the truck and the JCB were allegedly parked wrongly on the bypass. Police have seized the vehicles and started further investigation.