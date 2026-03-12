Indore News: 'Maha Kumbh Girl’ Monalisa Marries Boyfriend Farman Khan In Kerala Amid Family Opposition; Seeks Police Protection -- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video of Monalisa Bhosle (18), the Kumbh Mela’s brown beauty with mesmerising eyes, getting married at a temple is going viral on social media.
Monalisa reportedly married her boyfriend Farman Khan in Kerala after facing opposition from her family.
The couple tied the knot on March 11 at the Arumanoor Sri Nainaar Deva Temple, Kerala.
Monalisa is originally from Indore, and Farman is a resident of Maharashtra. They had reportedly met on Facebook about 6 months ago and later developed a relationship.
Family opposed relationship
However, their interfaith relationship faced strong resistance from Monalisa’s father, Jai Singh Bhosle.
According to reports, he opposed the relationship because they belong to different religious communities and allegedly tried to pressure her into marrying a distant relative.
Monalisa was recently in Thiruvananthapuram for the shooting of her debut Malayalam film Nagamma. During this time, her father reportedly located her and attempted to take her back to Indore.
Couple seeks police protection
Following the incident, Monalisa and Farman approached the Thampanoor Police Station seeking protection.
Police called her family to the station and clarified that since Monalisa is 18 years old, she has the legal right to decide whom she wants to live with.
Monalisa had earlier gone viral during the Maha Kumbh Mela after a video showed her selling rudraksha garlands at the event. The clip gained massive attention on social media, turning her into an overnight internet sensation.