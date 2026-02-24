Indore News: Teacher Shortage At Government College; Students Demand Vacant Positions To Be Filled

Indore News: Teacher Shortage At Govt College; Students Demand Vacant Positions To Be Filled | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Government College, Alot on Tuesday staged a protest by blocking the College’s main road for several hours.

They protested over availability of professors for just two days a week at the Government College. Notably, while the protest was being carried outside the College, students inside the college were appearing foar internal examinations.

Student demanded that vacant teaching posts be filled permanently. They alleged that the curriculum has been severely disrupted ever since several professors were transferred approximately two months ago.

Principal Dr Mahendra Pal Rishi clarified that regular college students participating in the protest were negligible in number. He added that as an interim arrangement, teachers are being brought in from Jaora twice a week to ensure examinations and practical sessions continue without disruption.

He further said that information regarding vacant posts has already been forwarded to higher authorities.

The road blockade disrupted the usual traffic on the route. Students in school buses, passenger buses and the general public faced severe difficulties, with long vehicle queues forming on both sides of the road.