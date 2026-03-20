Indore News: Summer Calls For Special Care At Kamala Nehru Zoo-- Air Coolers, Water Sprinklers Installed To Shield Animals Amid Scorching Heat

Indore News: Summer Triggers Special Care At Kamala Nehru Zoo, Air Coolers, Sprinklers Installed To Shield Animals Amid Scorching Heat |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As temperatures soar across the city, the intense summer heat is impacting not only residents but also wildlife at the city zoo. In response, the administration has installed air coolers and water sprinklers for animals.

Air coolers at Night

According to the zoo officials, air coolers have also been installed in the cages where these animals are confined at night for feeding. Coolers have been placed in the cages of lions, leopards, tigers, and bears to ensure they do not experience discomfort from the heat even during the night. Approximately six such coolers have been installed across the zoo premises.

Air coolers have also been installed on both sides of the New World monkey enclosures to ensure a regulated temperature, as these animals are somewhat sensitive.

Sprinklers & Shade Arrangements in Bird House

Sprinklers have also been installed in the Bird House located within the zoo. Water is sprayed two to three times a day to help maintain a regulated temperature inside the Bird House, thereby providing the birds with relief from the summer heat and protecting them from heatstroke.

Birds enjoy bathing during the summer, so they are provided with water through sprinklers.

Mud Baths for Sambars & Deer

Furthermore, animals like the Sambar and deer enjoy bathing in mud during the summer months. Consequently, a water body has been constructed within their enclosure, which is kept continuously filled with water.

Water sprinklers for snake house

In the Snake House, water is sprayed two to three times a day to maintain an optimal temperature for species such as the king cobra, common sand boa, cobra, and rat snake. Water bodies have been created within every enclosure, allowing the snakes to enter them to regulate their body temperature as well.

Since king cobras are particularly susceptible to heat, an air cooler has been installed in their enclosure as well.

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Hydrated diet for the animals

Additionally, the open bird enclosures within the zoo have been covered on three sides to prevent heatstroke and provide the birds with relief from the heat.

Adjustments have also been made to the diets of the wild animals and birds; the herbivores are now being fed juicy fruits with a high water content. Furthermore, an anti-stress powder is added to their drinking water to help prevent them from experiencing stress.