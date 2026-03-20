MP News: Man With Disabilities Brutally Assaulted By Group Of Women Over Land Dispute In Chhatarpur

MP News: Person With Disabilities Brutally Assaulted By Group Of Women Over Land Dispute In Chhatarpur | AI

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A person with a physical disability was brutally thrashed in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur by a group of women over a land dispute.

Ganged up & Thrashed

The attack unfolded in the Barth Gram Panchayat, located within the Naugaon police station area of ​​the district, where Shriram Ahirwar, a resident of Barth village, had a long-standing land dispute with certain other villagers. This dispute took violent turns when three women ganged up, surrounded the youth, and attacked him.

According to reports, Ahirwar is a person with a disability, having a condition in both of his legs that renders him unable to walk or move around freely without support.

Unable to defend, sustained severe injuries

During the attack, he was unable even to defend himself; despite this, the accused women showed him no mercy and continued to assault him relentlessly.

According to commuters, the youth was lying on the ground helplessly after the attack, while the female attackers were walking away, hurling abuses. Locals rushed to offer aid and transferred him to Naugaon Civil Hospital.

Reports revealed that the victim struggled to escape but refrained from retaliating against the women, leaving him completely vulnerable and helpless before his attackers.

Victim Under medical observation

The youth sustained severe injuries during the assault. He was immediately admitted to the Civil Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. According to the doctors, he bears injury marks on multiple parts of his body and has been placed under medical observation.

Following the incident, the Naugaon police have launched a full-scale investigation. Officials assured that necessary actions will be taken against the accused if found guilty.