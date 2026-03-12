Indore News: Palki Procession Marks Lord Adinath Birth Anniversary | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The birth anniversary of Lord Adinath, the first Tirthankar of the Jain community, was celebrated with traditional rituals and religious fervour in the city on Wednesday.

The Indore unit of the All India Shwetambar Jain Murtipujak Yuvak Mahasangh organised a palki procession, which began at 8 am from Safed Mandir in Pipli Bazar and concluded at the same place.

President Amit Shrim?l and joint secretaries Vijayaraj Bhansali and Nitesh Songara said a large number of devotees participated in the celebrations and performed Ashtaprakari Pujan before the idol of Lord Adinath.

According to publicity ministers Ankit Golechha and Gaurav Sethia, youth members carried the beautifully decorated palki on their shoulders while devotional songs were sung along the route.

Cultural presentations, Nashik drum performances, bands, women’s groups and children’s participation added colour and enthusiasm to the procession, making the celebration both spiritually significant and vibrant.