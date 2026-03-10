Indore News: Commercial LPG Supply Suspended; Caterers Advised To Shift To Alternate Fuel Sources In City | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the peak wedding season, the Civil Supplies Department in Indore has advised caterers to shift to alternate sources of fuel following the suspension of commercial LPG cylinder sales in the city.

The sudden disruption in supply has created concern among caterers, hotels and restaurants that rely heavily on LPG for large-scale cooking operations.

Officials said that the temporary suspension of commercial LPG cylinders could significantly affect catering services during the ongoing marriage season, when demand for food preparation is at its highest. To address the situation and prevent disruptions to events, the department has called an urgent meeting with caterers in the city.

Civil Supplies Department official Mohan Maru said that the meeting with caterers will be held at 4:30 pm on Tuesday (March 10). During the meeting, department officials will brief caterers on the latest developments in the LPG supply sector and discuss possible alternatives for continuing their operations without interruption.

“The meeting has been called to inform caterers about the present situation in the LPG supply sector and the steps they can take to manage the situation,” Maru said. “Guidelines to deal with the crisis are also expected to be released by the Central government by the evening,” he added.

According to officials, the government is closely monitoring the situation and may soon issue directions aimed at regulating LPG distribution and ensuring that essential domestic needs are not affected.

Until the situation improves, businesses that depend on commercial LPG may have to explore alternative fuel sources.

Maru added that separate meetings with hotel and restaurant operators are also being planned. These meetings are likely to take place either on Wednesday or Thursday, where similar advisories will be issued and concerns from the hospitality sector will be addressed.

With the suspension of commercial LPG cylinder sales, caterers, hotels and restaurants may have no option but to adopt alternate cooking methods. Officials suggested that businesses could temporarily switch to coil-based furnaces or wood-based furnaces for food preparation. These options, though less convenient than LPG, may help caterers continue operations during the shortage.

Members of the catering industry have expressed concern over the sudden disruption, especially during a period when bookings for weddings and social gatherings are at their peak. Many caterers handle large-scale food preparation for hundreds of guests, making reliable fuel supply essential for timely service.

Industry representatives are expected to raise several issues during the meeting, including the availability of alternative fuel systems, costs involved in switching equipment, and the possibility of resuming commercial LPG supplies at the earliest.

Officials, however, assured that the department is working to ensure that the situation is handled in an orderly manner and that businesses receive necessary guidance to manage the temporary disruption.

Further clarity is expected once the Central government releases its guidelines later in the day, which may outline steps to stabilize LPG supply and address the concerns of commercial users.

Until then, caterers and hospitality operators in Indore are preparing to adapt quickly to alternative fuel arrangements to ensure that scheduled events and services continue without major disruption.