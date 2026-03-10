MP News: Mob Pelts Stones At Police And Administrative Team During Eviction Drive In Gwalior – VIDEO

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A police and administrative team faced violent resistance from a mob while carrying out an eviction drive in the Girwai area of Gwalior on Tuesday.

The team had reached the spot to clear encroachment from a piece of land following an eviction order issued by the Tehsildar Court.

According to officials, the joint team arrived with a JCB machine to remove the alleged illegal constructions on the land. Several families had reportedly built houses and were living on the disputed land.

When authorities began the process of clearing the encroachment, residents gathered at the site and started protesting against the action.

The situation soon escalated as members of the crowd allegedly began pelting stones at the police and administrative personnel. The sudden attack created chaos at the spot and forced the police to take action to control the situation.

In response to the stone-throwing, police used force to disperse the mob and restore order. During the confrontation, several people were reportedly pushed back as the police attempted to secure the area and continue the eviction operation. Eyewitnesses said the clash lasted for some time before the crowd was brought under control.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident has surfaced on social media and is rapidly going viral. The footage shows policemen and members of the mob confronting each other, with scenes of stone pelting and police using sticks to disperse the crowd. Some clips also show police personnel hitting protesters, including women, while trying to control the situation.

Officials said the eviction drive was being conducted to enforce the court’s order regarding the disputed land. Authorities are now reviewing the situation, and further action may be taken based on the investigation into the incident.

Police have appealed to residents to maintain peace and cooperate with administrative actions carried out under legal orders.