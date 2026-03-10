MP News: Tensions Flared In Morena As Youth Was Assaulted During Land Dispute, With The Family Accusing Of Bias

MP News: : Violence Erupts At Wedding In Morena; Shots Fired, Two Injured In Stick Assaults | Representational Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A land dispute in Madhya Prades's Morena turned violent after a young man was allegedly assaulted in the presence of police personnel.

The victim’s family has also levelled serious allegations against local revenue officials, accusing them of colluding with the rival party in the dispute.

According to information, the dispute is related to the division of agricultural land and has been ongoing since 2024.

The complainant, Rajendra Sikarwar, said that he and his uncle have been involved in a legal battle over the land and that a civil suit regarding the matter is currently pending in court.

Sikarwar alleged that despite the matter being sub judice, officials ordered the harvesting of the crop. He further claimed that the crop was cut overnight and members of the opposing side reached the field along with police personnel.

During the incident, four men allegedly assaulted Sikarwar’s nephew in front of the police. The family also alleged that the accused are involved in illegal liquor trade in the village.

The complainant said that when he approached the Baghchini police station to file a complaint, a case was instead registered against him without proper investigation. He has since approached the Superintendent of Police, the district Collector and the SDM seeking justice.

The family has demanded action against the accused and protection, alleging that they are facing constant threats.

Meanwhile, Jaura SDM Shubham Sharma denied the allegations, stating that the claims against him are baseless. He said that an inquiry under Section 145 was conducted twice and decisions were taken based on the findings. He added that if the complainant is dissatisfied with the order, he can seek relief through the civil court.