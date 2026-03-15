Indore News: Minor Steals Bag With ₹4.8 Lakh From Wedding Reception In Banganga Area | AI Generated Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor allegedly stole a bag containing cash worth over ₹4.80 lakh during a wedding reception in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. The incident took place in the Banganga police station area.

Two days after the incident, police obtained CCTV footage showing a minor carrying the bag and leaving the venue. Based on the footage, police have started searching for the accused.

Police also suspect the involvement of a gang, which has earlier been involved in similar incidents. After reviewing the video evidence, police registered a case on Saturday.

According to the Banganga Police Station, a case of theft worth ₹4.80 lakh was registered on the complaint of Harish Kumar Jha, a 67-year-old resident of Vijay Nagar.

Jha told police that his son Indrajeet Jha’s wedding reception was held on March 12 at Milan Sundaram Garden.

During the ceremony, a grey-black bag containing a wallet, ATM cards and around ₹4.80 lakh in cash was kept on the stage. The money was meant for payments related to the wedding arrangements.

According to police, Jha had booked the garden for two days to organise the wedding events. During the reception, the bride and groom were on the stage while guests were busy attending the function.

During this time, a minor reportedly climbed onto the stage, picked up the bag and quietly walked away.

Later in the night, when the bag filled with cash could not be found on the stage, family members and guests were questioned. When the wedding video recording was checked, a boy was seen taking the bag from the stage and leaving.

The garden’s CCTV cameras also captured the minor walking out with the bag. Police are now trying to identify and trace the accused using the footage. Further investigation is underway.