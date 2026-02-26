Indore News: 'Mandir Tod Kar Masjid Ka Dawa Karo, Ye Sambhav Nahi,' Says MLA Rameshwar Sharma After ASI Survey Report On Bhojshala-- VIDEO

Indore News: 'Mandir Tod Kar Masjid Ka Dawa Karo, Ye Sambhav Nahi,' Says MLA Rameshwar Sharma After ASI Report -- VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Reacting to the Bhojshala survey report that Archeological Survey of India (ASI) submitted in the Madhya Pradesh High Court, MLA Rameshwar Sharma said “We only raise objection on mosques constructed on the land of temples.”

Speaking to the media, MLA Sharma said, “Hamara baar-baar agrah hai ki musalman is baat ko samjhe, jahan unke dwara banai gayi Masjid hai, aur saaf-suthri zameen par banai gayi Masjid hai uspe humne dawe nahi kiye….(We repeatedly urge that Muslims understand that we have not made any claims on mosques built by them on clean and unoccupied land.)”

Notably, the ASI report mentioned that the Kamal Maula Mosque was built at the disputed Bhojshala using parts of temples.

He continued, “Lekin jo Mandir tod kar Masjid banai gayi hai. Aur jiske smriti chinh aaj bhi unke deewar or khambe par aaj bhi vidhyaman hai, aisi parishthiti me jab tum kehte ho ki Khuda ki ibadat karte samay koi bhi murti samne nahi hona chahiye, to ye murtiyan to wahan khambe mein bhi chinhit hai. Wo murti diwalon mein bhi hain. Wo murti kahin aapne neeche zameen me gadha di hain to zameen me bhi hain. To aapki ibadat Khuda sweekar nahi kar raha hai…..(But in cases where a temple was demolished to build a mosque, and the memorial symbols of the temple still exist on the walls and pillars, when you say that no idol should be in front of you while worshipping God, these idols are still marked on the pillars. They are also on the walls, and even if they were buried in the ground, they remain there. In such a situation, your worship of God is not complete).”

“Isliye Khuda ki ibadat agar sahi se karna ho, to Bhojshala ho, ya Gyanvapi ho, ya Mathura ho, jo yahan Hindu ki aastha hai bharosa hai, wo sab Hinduon ko saunpiye aur aisi zameen par Masjid banaiye jahan kabhi koi Hinduon ke mandir nahi rahe, to khoob azaanein padho kisi ko koi appatti nahi hai. Mandir tod kar banao aur phir dawa karo, to ye ab sambhav nahi hai….(Therefore, if you want to worship God properly, places like Bhojshala, Gyanvapi, or Mathura, which hold the faith and trust of Hindus, should be left to the Hindus. Mosques should only be built on land where no Hindu temple has ever existed. Then you can call the Azan freely and no one will object. But demolishing temples to build mosques and then making claims is no longer acceptable).”

ASI report

Notably, on Monday, the ASI reported that the Kamal Maula Mosque at the Bhojshala complex was built using parts of old temples.

This conclusion came from scientific studies, surveys, excavations and the examination of architectural remains, inscriptions, art and sculptures.