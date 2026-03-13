Indore News: Kumbh Mela Girl Monalisa's Father Seeks CM Mohan Yadav’s Help To Bring Her Back -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The father of Monalisa Bhonsle, the young woman who gained attention during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela last year, has appealed to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to help bring her back home after she married a Muslim man in Kerala.

Monalisa Bhonsle (18), a resident of Maheshwar in Khargone district and belonging to the nomadic Pardhi community, married Farman Khan on Wednesday at Nainar Temple in Arumanoor, Poovar.

The ceremony reportedly took place in the presence of some Kerala ministers.

After returning from Kerala, her father Jayasingh Bhonsle alleged that his daughter had become a victim of 'love jihad,' a term used by some right-wing groups to claim that Muslim men target Hindu women for marriage with the intent of religious conversion.

Jayasingh said he knew Monalisa was pursuing opportunities in films and had been learning acting and dance.

According to him, she had told the family that some people were training her so she could build a career in the film industry. However, he said he was unaware that the situation would take such a turn.

Members of the Hindu Jagran Manch, including Sameer Mahule and Bhupendra Chauhan, also said they would try to persuade Monalisa to return to her family.

Meanwhile, speaking at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, Monalisa said she married Farman Khan of her own choice and that the wedding was performed according to Hindu customs. She denied allegations of 'love jihad.'

Monalisa, the eldest among four siblings, said her parents wanted her to marry her paternal aunt’s son, but she opposed the proposal. She added that her father was upset with her decision.