Who Is Monalisa's Husband Farman Khan? Actor Claims She Proposed To Him & Married Against Her Father's Wishes In Kerala Temple

Viral sensation Monalisa Bhosle, who gained attention during the recent Maha Kumbh Mela, married her boyfriend Farman Khan in a temple ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram. According to reports, the couple tied the knot in a quiet ceremony and have since approached the Kerala Police seeking protection. The move comes amid opposition from their families regarding their relationship.

Several photos and videos have also surfaced, giving a glimpse of their wedding ceremony.

Who is Farman Khan?

Farman is an actor and model from Maharashtra.

Monalisa and Farman reportedly met on Facebook around a year and a half ago. What began as a simple friendship gradually turned into a romantic relationship. However, their relationship faced strong opposition from their families as the two belong to different religious communities. Reports suggest that Monalisa’s father, Jai Singh Bhosle, even pressured her to marry a man chosen by him.

Determined to stay together despite the resistance, the couple reportedly travelled to Kerala and sought protection for their relationship from the authorities.

The couple tied the knot at Nainar Temple in Thiruvananthapuram. According to a report by Onmanorama, several prominent personalities from political and social circles were present at the wedding ceremony.

While interacting with media persons, Farman praised the people of Kerala and stated that they are planning to stay in the state and not return to their hometowns.

Farman also revealed that it was Monalisa who proposed to him. While he initially rejected her proposal, he eventually agreed to date her. The couple met on a film set and fell in love.

Monalisa, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, became an internet sensation earlier this year after a video of her selling rudraksha garlands at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj went viral on social media. The clip caught the attention of users online, turning her into a widely discussed figure across platforms.

Since then, Monalisa has continued to remain in the spotlight, with her personal life now making headlines.