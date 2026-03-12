Monalisa's Muslim Husband Dismisses 'Love Jihad' Allegations, She Says 'Didn't Want To Marry Cousin Brother'

PTI

Thiruvananthapuram: Viral Mahakumbh girl Monalisa is once again trending on social media after news of her marrying her boyfriend from the Muslim community.

Addressing the backlash on social media, she said, “I got married according to Hindu rituals.” She also said that Farman Khan, her now husband, initially did not want to marry her, but it was she who persuaded him.

“My parents wanted to get me married to my aunt’s son, and I did not want to marry him as he is like a brother to me,” she said.

"I got married according to Hindu rituals. It is not ‘love jihad’. I respect all religions and consider every religion equal,” she said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The couple tied the knot on March 11 at the Arumanoor Sri Nainaar Deva Temple, Kerala. Monalisa is originally from Indore, and Farman is a resident of Maharashtra. They had reportedly met on Facebook about 6 months ago and later developed a relationship.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Monalisa Bhosle, rose to fame during the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela. Farman is reportedly an actor and model from Maharashtra. Farman also revealed that it was Monalisa who proposed to him. While he initially rejected her proposal, he eventually agreed to date her. The couple met on a film set and fell in love.