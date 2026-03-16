Indore News: ‘Indori Poha’ Served For Breakfast At Rashtrapati Bhavan As MPs Meet President Droupadi Murmu

Indore News: ‘Indori Poha’ Served For Breakfast At Rashtrapati Bhavan; MPs Attend Meet With President Droupadi Murmu | X / Shankar Lalwani

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Poha, a mouthwatering and popular breakfast of Indore city, was served to Members of Parliament at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday morning.

President Droupadi Murmu invited MPs to the breakfast meet on Friday morning. Indore MP Shankar Lalwani praised the initiative of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Other MPs also praised Indore's famous dish.

Actually, Indore MP Shankar Lalwani shared information about this development on Monday. He had attended a breakfast event hosted at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

For this occasion, a select group of MPs from across the country had been invited to join President Droupadi Murmu for breakfast.

During the meal, MP Lalwani appeared visibly delighted when his eyes fell upon Indore's famous poha on the menu. The other MPs present with him also sampled the Indori poha and praised it.

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MP Shankar Lalwani remarked that attending this event at Rashtrapati Bhavan was a matter of great honour for him.

He said, “It is a matter of immense honour today to have received the opportunity to attend the breakfast hosted at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The presence of Her Excellency, Droupadi Murmu, is always a source of inspiration. The humility and grace of her personality serve as an inspiration to millions of people across the country.”

MP Shankar Lalwani shared that the President remarked, “You hail from India's cleanest city, and you continue to win awards consistently.”

MP Lalwani stated that the time spent with the President - along with the discussions and exchange of ideas with his fellow MPs - proved to be a truly memorable experience for him.

MP Lalwani also expressed his gratitude to the President for this opportunity.