Indore News: Hotels Flag Persistent Commercial LPG Supply Disruptions |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Hotel Association has raised concerns over the continued irregular supply of commercial LPG to hotels and restaurants across several regions, saying the disruption is creating operational difficulties for the hospitality sector.

In a statement, Sumit Suri, chairman of the MP committee of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India and president of the Indore Hoteliers Association, said commercial LPG supply has not yet been fully normalised. He said hotels and restaurants are facing pressure in maintaining uninterrupted kitchen operations.

Suri said the industry is continuing guest services through alternative cooking arrangements, menu adjustments and other temporary measures wherever possible. Hotels with accommodation facilities, restaurants and banquet kitchens are working to minimise inconvenience to guests despite the supply problem.

He said prolonged disruption could increase operational strain, particularly on establishments dependent on continuous kitchen functioning. Suri also underlined that the hospitality sector supports thousands of employees, including chefs, kitchen staff, housekeeping teams, service staff and allied workers.

The Madhya Pradesh Hotel Association has urged the Government to extend cooperation and continue treating hospitality as an essential service, citing its role in tourism, business travel, local employment and broader economic activity.