 Indore News: Indore Zoo’s Lion Pair Megha & Aakash Welcome Three Cubs; Total Number Rises To 14 -- VIDEO
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Indore News: Indore Zoo’s Lion Pair Megha & Aakash Welcome Three Cubs; Total Number Rises To 14 -- VIDEO

Three lion cubs were born to lion pair Megha and Aakash at Indore’s Kamla Nehru Zoo, raising the lion count to 14. Megha became a mother for the seventh time and the cubs are under observation.

Anand ShivreUpdated: Friday, March 13, 2026, 08:03 PM IST
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Indore News: Indore Zoo’s Lion Pair Megha & Aakash Welcome Three Cubs; Total Number Rises To 14 -- VIDEO | Anand Shivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The famous lion couple at Indore’s Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya, Megha and Aakash, become parents to three cubs, bringing joy to the zoo authorities and wildlife lovers. 

The recent litter has increased the total number of lions in the zoo from 11 to 14.

Megha gives birth 7th time

This is the seventh time that lioness Megha has become a mother. According to zoo officials, all three cubs are healthy and the mother lioness is taking good care of them.

The zoo administration said the cubs and their mother have been kept in a separate enclosure so they are not disturbed. 

Officials are monitoring them from a distance to ensure their safety and proper care.

The newborn cubs will remain in isolation for about 2 months. After that, the zoo authorities will identify their gender and then decide their names.

Officials also said that cubs born earlier to the Megha - Aakash pair were later sent to different zoos across the country under an animal exchange programme.

Anand Shivre

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Jwala, a three-time mother, gave birth to the cubs on Monday. With this new litter, the total number of cheetah cubs born in India has risen to 33. 

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