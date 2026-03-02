Indore News: Indore-Sharjah Flight Cancelled For 2nd Straight Day Amid Iran-Israel War; Several Passengers Remain Stranded In Dubai

Indore News: Indore - Sharjah Flight Cancelled For Second Day; Several Residents Remain Stranded Amid Iran-Israel War | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore-Sharjah flight was cancelled for the second day amid ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel. Due to this, several Indore residents remain stranded in Dubai.

According to information, two former MLAs, an Indore businessman and his associates were staying in a hotel in Dubai when a missile reportedly struck near Park Jumeirah Hotel, close to their location.

After the incident, they shifted to another hotel for safety. Chhabra confirmed that all members of his group and family are safe.

Kailash Vijayvargiya takes note

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has taken note of the situation.

He contacted officials in Delhi to discuss possible arrangements for the safe return of their safe return.

He also spoke to those stuck in Dubai and advised them to consider returning via Oman, as air connectivity between India and Oman is currently operational.

The minister urged all stranded Indians to stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in the UAE and follow official advisories.

MLA Sanjay Shukla safe in Dubai

Former Indore MLA Sanjay Shukla is stranded in Dubai due to the ongoing Israel - Iran conflict, but his family has confirmed that he is safe. His son, Sagar Shukla, said he spoke to him via video call on Sunday morning.

Sanjay informed him that everyone is safe and has been moved to a secure location after the situation worsened overnight.

PCC Chief Jitu Patwari, on Sunday, said over 100 residents of Madhya Pradesh were left stranded at Dubai International Airport and Sharjah International Airport after flights were cancelled due to rising tensions from the Israel-Iran conflict.

He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure their safety and arrange their swift return home.

Flights disrupted since Feb 28

Missile attacks have reportedly affected several countries in the region, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Following the rising tensions, major UAE airports in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi have been closed since Saturday.

Due to the shutdown, Air India Express flights operating between Sharjah and Indore have been cancelled since February 28.