Indore News: Hoax Bomb Threat Reported At DPS Rau; Authorities Take Precautionary Measures |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A hoax bomb threat was reported at DPS Rau through an email was received at around 9 am on the school’s official system, according to school authorities, on Wednesday.

The information was immediately reported to the National Cyber Security authorities, and the local administration was informed.

Officials indicated that a similar email had also been received at the Commissioner’s office approximately 15 days earlier, and the matter had been under monitoring.

Following established safety protocols, the school administration coordinated with police and relevant agencies.

Later, a thorough inspection of the campus was conducted the same day.

The email reportedly mentioned 'cyanide,' however, no suspicious object or substance was found during the search.

As a precautionary measure, students were dispersed early and the school declared a half day.

Authorities and school staff managed the situation in an orderly manner, and no panic was reported among students or parents.

School principal Asha Nair said, “The information was acted upon immediately and all required procedures were followed in coordination with authorities. The campus was checked and no threat was detected.”

Officials confirmed that a No Objection Certificate (NOC) was issued after the inspection was completed.

Homemaker Yogita Lahori, parent said, “The school informed us in time and handled the situation properly. Students were sent home safely.”

Authorities have confirmed that the threat was a hoax. Further investigation into the source of the email is in progress.