Indore News: RTO Gets Cyanide Bomb Threat Mail, Turns Out To Be Hoax |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Regional Transport Office (RTO) received an email threatening to detonate 15 cyanide gas bombs on the premises, prompting a thorough search. Officials said on Monday that the threat was later declared a hoax.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Krishan Lalchandani said the email warned that the premises would be blasted with a cyanide gas bomb. Following the alert, the Tejaji Nagar police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) reached the RTO office and examined every corner of the premises.

During the investigation, officials found the threat to be a hoax. They also discovered that similar emails had been sent to other locations. Cyber teams are investigating and tracking the sender and the origin of the email.

Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Archana Mishra said, "The email was discovered when the office opened on Monday. We immediately informed the police, who, along with the bomb disposal squad, evacuated the RTO premises and thoroughly searched them. However, no suspicious objects were found."

In recent months, Indore has received similar emails threatening to bomb the divisional commissioner's office, airports, bank branches, hospitals and schools. Police have registered cases under relevant sections.