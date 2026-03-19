Indore News: Divisional Commissioner’s Office; Bomb Threat Email Triggers Panic | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped the city on Wednesday afternoon after a bomb threat email targeting the Divisional Commissioner’s office and the Labour Commissioner’s office, both located in the same building, came to light.

The email had been sent on Tuesday but was noticed by officials only on Wednesday, after which the situation escalated. The message claimed that bombs fitted with cyanide gas had been planted inside the premises and would explode in the afternoon.

As soon as the warning was seen, employees were evacuated and the entire building was cleared.

Police teams, along with the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) and dog squad, reached the spot. A search operation lasted nearly one hour, but no suspicious objects or explosives were found. After the inspection, officials declared the premises safe and normal work resumed.

The sender attempted to spread fear by claiming the threat was a sample of their power and warning of future attacks. Police have launched an investigation with the help of the cyber cell to trace the sender’s identity and location. Initial findings suggest it was an attempt to spread rumours and create panic.