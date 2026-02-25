Indore News: High Court Flags Land Mafia Threat, Invites Bar’s Suggestions To Protect Government Land

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday took serious note of the growing menace of land grabbing of government property and misuse of legal processes to legitimise such acts, while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) on the issue .

A Division Bench comprising Justice Anand Pathak and Justice Anil Verma observed that the issue of encroachment on government land requires a comprehensive institutional and procedural response.

The PIL, filed by Deepak Kumar and others, alleges systematic grabbing of government land and abuse of the judicial process to secure validation of illegal occupation.

During the hearing, court-appointed amicus curiae submitted a detailed concept note proposing a comprehensive institutional, procedural and technological framework to deal with land mafia activities. The Court recorded that the work done by the amicus curiae appeared to be “comprehensive”.

The Bench directed the state government to examine existing policies and place on record all relevant notifications and litigation policies aimed at curbing unnecessary litigation in civil courts, particularly in cases involving government land. The HC emphasised the need for a coordinated policy approach to safeguard public property.

Advocate Abhishek Singh Bhadoria, appearing in a connected writ petition, also undertook to submit a concept note in line with the Court’s discussion. The bench further invited suggestions from other members of the Bar, stating that all constructive inputs would be welcome in the interest of protecting government land.

The HC directed that the required steps be taken within three weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on March 25.