Indore News: Four Persons Booked For Carrying Illegal Pistol | Unsplash

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested four persons for carrying an illegal pistol and bullets in a car near Silicon City, police said on Tuesday. A car was also seized from them. During night patrolling under Rajendra Nagar police area, police found four suspicious persons in a car. The police stopped the car and during the search, they found an illegal pistol with bullets from the trunk of the car. On questioning, the accused did not have a valid licence for the pistol.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Arpit Jain, a resident of Sukhliya, Bharat Kothari, a resident of Neemuch, Sanidhya Srivastav, a resident of Rau and Vikrant Dudve of Dhar. The police have registered a case under sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act against the accused.

Police organise mock test for students

The police organised competitive examination mock test for the children of police families on Tuesday. The police had taken this initiative for the betterment of student’s futures so that they can achieve their goals and crack competitive examinations. The mock test was organised at the meeting hall of the CP office under the guidance of commissioner of police Makrand Deouskar and in the presence of DCP (Headquarter) Jagdish Dawar and additional DCP (Headquarter) Seema Alawa.

The police organised the mock test with the help of a private coaching institute in which 50 students participated. The students were given a question paper based on questions related to upcoming competitive examinations and asked them to solve it within the stipulated time. The candidates securing higher marks in the test will be provided special support and proper guidance by newly selected officers and subject experts. The students were asked to give suggestions to improve the learning centre.

Youth hangs self

A 21-year-old man died after he reportedly hanged himself from the ceiling at his home in the Khajrana area on Monday evening. The reason for his death could not be established yet as he did not leave any suicide note.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Karunesh Pandey, a resident of Rewa. He was working as a bus conductor and living with his friend Sumit in Nyay Nagar Khajrana. Sumit informed the police that Karunesh was talking to someone on a mobile phone upstairs while he was celebrating a child’s birthday downstairs. When he went to call Karunesh, he was found hanging at around 7:30 pm. The police are taking the statements of his friends and other people to know the reason for his suicide.

Man consumes poison, dies during treatment

A 45-year-old man died after he reportedly consumed some poisonous substance on Sunday under Banganga police station area. The deceased was admitted to the MY hospital in a critical condition three days ago. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Anil Singh, a resident of Bhagirathpura area of the city.

Police hold awareness prog on cybercrime for women

Police conducted a cyber awareness programme for women at Navrang Plaza to educate them about prevention of cyber crimes. The police team explained to them about the types of cyber crimes and how to avoid them. The women were advised not to share personal information with unknown persons.

Additional DCP Crime Rajesh Dandotiya made women aware of digital crimes, frauds and financial crimes. He told women that this is the era of digital technology. Along with the benefits of digitalisation, it also includes the danger of cyber crimes. Therefore, we should be aware and alert while doing any work online. He advised everyone to use social media with caution and not to share their personal information with anyone.